Wisconsin: No COVID-19 deaths added for 2nd day in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – On Monday, Wisconsin didn’t add any deaths to the COVID-19 death toll and reported fewer than 500 new coronavirus cases for a second day in a row.

There’s a predictable drop in the number of deaths added to the state’s toll on Sundays and Mondays -- this is more a reflection of the state updating records than the number of deaths in a 24-hour period -- but the state hasn’t gone two days in a row without increasing that tally since September 7 and 8.

The U.S. passed 500,000 deaths from COVID-19 Monday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker (also see this related story). Wisconsin accounts for 6,284 of these. The state is averaging 17 COVID-19 deaths per day over the last 7 days.

The state is also averaging 613 positive coronavirus tests a day, but Monday was well below average. The DHS received 3,674 results for people being tested for COVID-19 -- or testing positive -- for the first time, and there were 423 positive tests, or 11.51% of the results. By the measure of all test results, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, the 7-day average positivity rate is down to 2.6%, the lowest since last March.

New cases were found in 44 Wisconsin counties. Eleven of these added only 1 or 2 new cases. Twenty-eight counties did not report any new cases. You’ll find county case numbers listed later in this article.

Thirty-two more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period, the second-lowest figure in 58 days. Only Sunday’s total of 27 hospitalizations was lower. Though we can’t directly attribute this to the vaccination effort, two studies show vaccinations are contributing to a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.K. A study from England found the Pfizer vaccine reduced the risk of catching COVID-19 by 70% after one dose and 85% after the second dose. A study in Scotland looking at people over 80 showed the Pfizer vaccine was 57% effective at preventing symptomatic illness 3 to 4 weeks after the first dose and 85% after the second dose (read the full story).

Wisconsin saw the usual weekend drop in vaccinations. Monday’s update from the DHS shows 5,880 more shots since Sunday’s report, including 3,330 that went to people completing their vaccination regimen. Wisconsin now has 352,791 people who completed vaccinations, which is 6.1% of the state’s population, including 11.5% of all adults age 65 and older. Wisconsin is nearing 14% of its population getting at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is 807,981 people.

State figures show 111,884 people completed vaccinations over the past 7 days, compared to 4,666 people testing positive for the coronavirus and 435 being hospitalized in the same period.

A number of vaccinators report they’re receiving less COVID-19 vaccine because of the weather affecting other parts of the country. Some are reserving shots just for people waiting for their second, final dose. Click here for updates. Meanwhile, a new vaccination clinic is opening in Marinette to serve more people in rural areas (click here for the story).

Action 2 News put together a guide of vaccination clinics and health agencies distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to people age 65 and older. CLICK HERE for locations and phone numbers and websites to register.

Wisconsin has had almost 560,000 coronavirus cases, or 9.6% of the population.

The DHS reports 8,629 people diagnosed with the coronavirus are still considered active cases, identified or showing symptoms in the past 30 days. That’s just 1.5% of all cases in the past 55 weeks since Wisconsin’s first case. A total 544,926 people, or 97.3% of cases, are considered recovered, though some may suffer lingering effects from their infection. State figures show 1.12% of COVID-19 cases were fatal.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

To date, 25,775 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, which is 4.6% of all known cases. Taking deaths and discharges into account, there were 346 people in Wisconsin hospitals for COVID-19 Monday, including 95 in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). That’s 12 more in ICU than Sunday, but one less person hospitalized overall.

There have been fewer than 400 COVID-19 patients in hospitals for each of the last 6 days, and fewer than 100 in ICU for four straight days. Wisconsin is averaging 62 hospitalizations per day.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals were treating 15 COVID-19 patients, five fewer than Saturday, with 2 in ICU. These numbers are unchanged from Sunday.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals treated 35 COVID-19 patients, including 8 in ICU. That’s the same number in ICU as Sunday but 2 fewer patients overall.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 313 ICU beds (21.4%) and 2,459 of all medical beds (22.0%) are open in the state’s 134 hospitals. All medical beds include ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

Fox Valley region hospitals had 15 ICU beds (14.4%) and 161 of all medical beds (18.9%) open for the eight counties they serve.

In the Northeast region, hospitals have 38 ICU beds (18.4%) and 226 of all medical beds (23.6%) available.

These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, and because a bed is open or available doesn’t mean a hospital can put a patient in it if there isn’t enough staffing, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,570 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,171 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,305 cases (+6) (75 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,063 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,054 cases (+3) (219 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,312 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,186 cases (+8) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,432 cases (+3) (43 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,009 cases (90 deaths)

Clark – 3,149 cases (57 deaths)

Columbia – 5,001 cases (+8) (51 deaths)

Crawford – 1,665 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Dane – 40,001 (+55) (267 deaths)

Dodge – 11,366 cases (+4) (155 deaths)

Door – 2,404 cases (19 deaths)

Douglas – 3,651 cases (+3) (24 deaths)

Dunn – 4,232 cases (+3) (28 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,938 cases (+11) (104 deaths)

Florence - 432 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,910 cases (+30) (91 deaths)

Forest - 924 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,619 cases (+1) (79 deaths)

Green – 3,077 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,520 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,848 cases (+4) (9 deaths)

Iron - 531 cases (20 deaths)

Jackson - 2,575 cases (23 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,827 cases (+4) (76 deaths)

Juneau - 2,978 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,727 cases (+1) (299 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,412 cases (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,133 cases (+6) (75 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,442 cases (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,929 cases (+1) (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,892 cases (56 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,190 cases (63 deaths)

Marathon – 13,585 cases (+14) (172 deaths)

Marinette - 3,974 cases (+4) (62 deaths)

Marquette – 1,297 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 97,629 (+53) (1,221 deaths)

Monroe – 4,275 cases (+4) (31 deaths)

Oconto – 4,247 cases (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,342 cases (+2) (66 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,086 cases (+37) (191 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,580 cases (74 deaths)

Pepin – 801 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,434 cases (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,862 cases (+5) (44 deaths)

Portage – 6,425 cases (64 deaths)

Price – 1,149 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,226 cases (+3) (314 deaths)

Richland - 1,280 cases (+5) (14 deaths)

Rock – 14,309 cases (+9) (151 deaths)

Rusk - 1,245 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,236 cases (+6) (39 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,496 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Shawano – 4,566 cases (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,772 cases (+10) (126 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,310 cases (+7) (42 deaths)

Taylor - 1,792 cases (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,376 cases (+2) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,813 cases (+5) (36 deaths)

Vilas - 2,080 cases (36 deaths)

Walworth – 8,777 cases (+1) (125 deaths)

Washburn – 1,287 cases (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,667 cases (+3) (131 deaths)

Waukesha – 40,343 cases (+46) (471 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,760 cases (+4) (111 deaths)

Waushara – 2,091 cases (+1) (30 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,949 cases (+26) (183 deaths)

Wood – 6,667 cases (+7) (73 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (reflects Saturday-Monday updates) **

Alger - 277 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 503 cases (32 deaths)

Chippewa - 715 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Delta – 2,640 cases (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,125 cases (+3) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 921 cases (+11) (19 deaths)

Houghton – 2,094 cases (+13) (32 deaths)

Iron – 865 cases (+1) (40 deaths) (+1)

Keweenaw – 112 cases (+3) (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 286 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,443 cases (+1) (54 deaths)

Menominee - 1,614 cases (+2) (35 deaths)

Ontonagon – 358 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 229 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

