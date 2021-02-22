Advertisement

Taco Bell unveils Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.
Taco Bell has unveiled a new chicken taco.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to make a chicken sandwich with a twist.

The fast-food chain is preparing to test its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

The taco features fried chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, coated in tortilla chips and topped with chipotle sauce.

Taco Bell describes the shell as puffy bread that’s shaped like a taco.

Starting March 11, Taco Bell will test the new taco at participating restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s expected to roll out nationwide later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida Tribal Police Department
Oneida officer-involved shooting under investigation
FILE
Man dies in Marinette County snowmobile crash
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
DHS reports no new COVID-19 deaths, lowest hospitalization numbers in months Sunday
Amy Stubing and David Doleschal lost their Fond du Lac County home in a blaze on February 1....
Couple left homeless by Fond du Lac County blaze returns to see what’s salvageable
NWS Green Bay air quality chart
Air quality advisory in place until Sunday afternoon

Latest News

The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
LIVE: WH COVID response team holds briefing; US deaths at brink of 500K
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light snow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light snow
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name
LIVE: WH COVID response team briefing