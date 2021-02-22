Advertisement

Sheriff’s squad car hit on I-43 in Brown County

A Brown County Sheriff's Office squad car was struck on Interstate 43 at Highway 96 on Feb. 22, 2021(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that it’s not safe to drive the speed limit when roads are in the condition like they were in Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office tweeted photos of one of its own squad cars with the trunk space crumpled and the back window blown out by a crash on Interstate 43.

The crash happened near Highway 96 in Denmark just before 7 A.M., when First Alert Weather reported conditions were slippery.

Fortunately, the deputy’s injuries weren’t serious.

The tweet indicates the squad car’s emergency lights were activated at the time. Action 2 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

