Sheriff’s squad car hit on I-43 in Brown County

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that it’s not safe to drive the speed limit when roads are in the condition like they were in Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office tweeted photos of one of its own squad cars with the trunk space crumpled and the back window blown out by a crash on Interstate 43.

The crash happened near Highway 96 in Denmark just before 7 A.M., when First Alert Weather reported conditions were slippery.

Fortunately, the deputy’s injuries weren’t serious.

The tweet indicates the squad car’s emergency lights were activated at the time. Action 2 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

BRSO had a close call at 650am this morning on I 43 near STH 96. We can't emphasize enough speed limits are for perfect driving conditions, we did not have that this morning. Emergency lights means slow down even further. Our Deputy suffered only minor injuries, thank goodness pic.twitter.com/ygW6CkjCSv — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) February 22, 2021

