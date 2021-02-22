SEVERAL LIGHT SNOW CHANCES THIS WEEK

We’ll see some midday sunshine this afternoon, but clouds will fill back in by the evening. Temperatures should get into the upper half of the 30s for a high. Some passing snow showers will develop this evening, with a brief wintry mix at times. Less than an inch of wet snow is possible, and some of it will melt as it makes contact with the relatively mild pavement.

Speaking of mild temperatures, highs will make it to around 40 Tuesday afternoon. We’re going to have some minor melting of our snowpack over the next couple days. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day... another round of light snow/mix is possible Tuesday night. It should not add up to much around the Fox Valley or Green Bay, but to the north, an inch or two of accumulation would be possible.

Any snow/mix would end Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the upper 30s for a high. Temperatures will turn slightly colder for Thursday with lower 30s expected. We’ll begin Friday with some sunshine, but clouds will increase and thicken with time. It will also turn breezy late as a storm system approaches. It’s still preliminary, but we may be in for a round of accumulating snow Friday night through Saturday morning. Breezy winds will continue Saturday. Continue to check back for updates on that developing weekend storm.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: SW 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: W/SW 10-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Some midday sun, then clouds thicken once again. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Snow showers... some mix. Less than an inch of new snow. LOW: 32

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Mild with minor melting. More flakes at NIGHT. Breezy at times. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Early snow showers or mix... especially NORTH, then partly sunny. HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly colder. HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine then increasing clouds. Turning breezy. Snow at night. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Morning snow and mix. Clearing in the afternoon. Mild but breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly colder. Snow at night? HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

