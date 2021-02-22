Rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad, no casualties

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s army says three rockets have been fired at Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone without causing any casualties.

Security officials said the U.S. Embassy was the target.

Two Iraqi security officials said one rocket fell within the perimeter of the vast U.S. Embassy complex and another fell in the residential neighborhood of Harthiya, outside the Green Zone.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The rockets were launched from the Salam area of Baghdad, a statement from the military said.

It said there were no casualties and an investigation was ongoing.

