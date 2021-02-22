Advertisement

MILDER TEMPERATURES, BUT MORE FLAKES AT TIMES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Road conditions will continue to improve this morning. Expect clouds to give way to a few hours of midday sunshine. Then, the clouds will cover us up again late in the day. That’s because a warm front is pushing in from the west. This boundary will give us some passing snow showers this evening, with perhaps a brief wintry mix at times. Less than an inch of wet snow is possible, and some of it will melt as it makes contact with the relatively mild pavement.

Speaking of mild temperatures, we’ll climb into the upper-half of the 30s this afternoon, with highs around 40 or so tomorrow. We’re going to have some minor melting of our snowpack over the next couple days. Temperatures will turn slightly colder during the second half of the week. However, with highs still in the 30s, it will be a little warmer than normal for late February.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Intervals of clouds and sun. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Snow showers... Less than an inch. A bit breezy. LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Mild with minor melting. More flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Early snow showers, then partly sunny. HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly colder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but clouds arrive late. Turning breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Morning snow. Clearing in the afternoon. Mild but windy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder. HIGH: 32

