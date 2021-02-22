Some health departments adjust COVID vaccine appointments due to weather delays

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Weather has delayed the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, and some local health departments are having to adjust appointments and scheduling.

Vaccine distributor McKesson goes through transportation hubs in Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis. These areas were hit by winter storms.

Menasha Health Department says they are postponing clinics scheduled for Feb. 23-24. Those signed up will receive a phone call to reschedule appointments to the following week.

Remaining appointments for the week of March 1 will be opened to eligible groups.

The health department says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services notified vaccinators that they should not expect to receive vaccines until later this week.

Severe weather has “significantly impacted” transportation of the supplies, according to the health department.

In Appleton, the Fox Cities Exhibition Center clinic will not offer first-dose appointments this week. Second doses will go on as scheduled for people who got their first dose between Feb. 2-4. Organizers are emailing reminders to those who are up for their second dose.

In Calumet County, scheduling for vaccines will be available Wednesday and Friday this week. That’s also due to the delay in shipments.

Starting March 1, more Wisconsin residents will be eligible to receive the vaccine. That includes people in education, the food supply chain and congregate living. CLICK HERE for the full list of newly eligible groups.

