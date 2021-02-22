Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Kevin Rompa plans for retirement

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After 32 years anchoring Action 2 News This Morning, Kevin Rompa is going to find out what it’s like to sleep in.

A portion of his interview aired on Action 2 News at 4:30. Watch the interview in its entirety above. He talks about why he’s choosing to retire now, why he stayed on the early shift for 32 years, compassion, and the many things he wants to do once he’s off the air.

