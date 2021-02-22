Advertisement

Fire engulfs garage in Fond du Lac

Crews fight a garage fire in Fond du Lac. Feb. 21, 2021.
Crews fight a garage fire in Fond du Lac. Feb. 21, 2021.(Fond du Lac Fire Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage and spread to a home in Fond du Lac Sunday night.

At 9:20 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to 52 W. Bank St. for a report of a fire and explosion.

Crews arrived to find the garage in flames.

“Homeowner advised of a large propane tank inside which may have been the source of the explosion,” says Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

FDLFR on scene of detached garage and house on fire at 52 W Bank St.

Posted by City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue on Sunday, February 21, 2021

The fire spread to a nearby home.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

“The home is uninhabitable,” O’Leary says. Six people were displaced from the home.

No one was hurt.

A neighboring detached garage and home sustained heat damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

