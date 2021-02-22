Fire engulfs garage in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage and spread to a home in Fond du Lac Sunday night.

At 9:20 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to 52 W. Bank St. for a report of a fire and explosion.

Crews arrived to find the garage in flames.

FDLFR on scene 52 W Bank detached garage fire spread to house. @AlliantEnergyWI dispatched to scene. @fdlfirelocal400 pic.twitter.com/r2MKafElfR — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) February 22, 2021

“Homeowner advised of a large propane tank inside which may have been the source of the explosion,” says Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

FDLFR on scene of detached garage and house on fire at 52 W Bank St. Posted by City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue on Sunday, February 21, 2021

The fire spread to a nearby home.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

“The home is uninhabitable,” O’Leary says. Six people were displaced from the home.

No one was hurt.

A neighboring detached garage and home sustained heat damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.