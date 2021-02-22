Fire engulfs garage in Fond du Lac
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage and spread to a home in Fond du Lac Sunday night.
At 9:20 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to 52 W. Bank St. for a report of a fire and explosion.
Crews arrived to find the garage in flames.
“Homeowner advised of a large propane tank inside which may have been the source of the explosion,” says Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.
The fire spread to a nearby home.
It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.
“The home is uninhabitable,” O’Leary says. Six people were displaced from the home.
No one was hurt.
A neighboring detached garage and home sustained heat damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
