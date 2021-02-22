Advertisement

Evers proposes $2.4 billion in building projects

Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic, at Blackhawk Technical College, in Janesville, on Feb. 10, 2021.(WMTV/Caroline Peterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend $2.4 billion on building projects across 31 counties in Wisconsin over the next two years, with nearly a half of that going toward projects across the University of Wisconsin System.

Evers released his capital budget proposal on Monday.

The state building commission is slated to vote on it next month, which would then send the plan to the Legislature’s budget committee which will then decide what to fund.

Of the nearly $2.4 billion proposed, $1 billion will be for UW System projects.

The plans call for a new $163 million state office building and parking garage in Milwaukee.

