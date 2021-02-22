COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - People up north and in rural communities have more access to the COVID-19 vaccine as a new clinic opens in Marinette.

The Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic opened Monday at UW-Green Bay Marinette Campus Fieldhouse, 1125 University Dr.

Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services interim Secretary Karen Timberlake visited the clinic Monday.

ONLINE SCHEDULING: https://www.myprevea.com/MyPrevea/Authentication/Login

PHONE: 1-833-344-HERE (4373)

Prevea Health President & CEO Dr. Ashok Rai told Action 2 News This Morning they’ll start out small and expand.

“We’re very excited about that. We’ve provided rural health care around this area for decades and we cared about that we wanted to make sure we had a plan. UWGB at the Marinette campus is going to be our location. We will likely do from a first shot standpoint in that first week--like I said that Wednesday to Tuesday--about 750 vaccines. We’ll do some when we first open up on Monday and Tuesday. We have some allocation for that. We’re really excited to start serving our rural environments even better. We currently have sites in Oconto Falls, so this is just going up one county north. In between those two counties, we’ll hit a lot of those smaller towns. It’s not perfect by any means. We want to continue to grow our rural presence across the state. But every time we do this, we’re making one step forward to getting towards the end of this pandemic,” says Dr. Rai.

GUIDE TO MAKING A VACCINE APPOINTMENT: https://www.wbay.com/2021/01/25/guide-to-making-an-appointment-for-covid-19-vaccine/

