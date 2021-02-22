Advertisement

City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain

An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police...
An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident, faulting officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old unarmed Black man and department overall for having a weak accountability system.(Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The results of an investigation into the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident.

The report of the investigation conducted for the city of Aurora released Monday faults officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man.

It also criticizes the department for having a weak accountability system that failed to press for the truth about what happened.

It found there were “two contrasting stories” of what happened to McClain based on body camera footage and officers’ statements to investigators.

Another probe the state attorney general is looking at is whether any criminal charges are warranted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida Tribal Police Department
Oneida officer-involved shooting under investigation
FILE
Man dies in Marinette County snowmobile crash
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
DHS reports no new COVID-19 deaths, lowest hospitalization numbers in months Sunday
Amy Stubing and David Doleschal lost their Fond du Lac County home in a blaze on February 1....
Couple left homeless by Fond du Lac County blaze returns to see what’s salvageable
NWS Green Bay air quality chart
Air quality advisory in place until Sunday afternoon

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light snow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light snow
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name
LIVE: WH COVID response team briefing
Credit in Question: Thousands of consumers complained about credit report accuracy in 2020