Calumet County Sheriff’s Office adds second K9

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has added another crime fighter to the streets. This one, though, has four legs. Action 2 News first reported in February of 2020 that the county reached its fundraising goal to buy a second K9.

Deputy Ken Matuszak has been in law enforcement for more than twenty years. “You can teach an old dog new tricks,” he says. And for the first time in his career he has a partner. Matuszak and K9 Alek completed their training less than two weeks ago and worked their first shift together last Thursday.

According to Matuszak, “In the three days we’ve been on the road together, we had one deployment. We assisted the New Holstein School District with a school K9 sniff, with a bunch of lockers and vehicles and backpacks.”

Alek, a dual purpose dog, will be used for things like drug detection, tracking, article searches and apprehension. He’s the second K9 to join the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office.

“About three years ago, just because of the amount of work that our first K9 was doing, we decided that we would try to start fundraising again for a second K9 unit,” say Lt. Derek Bries.

Much like that first K9, Amer, which was deployed nearly 1,500 times in the past two years, Alek was completely funded by community donations. Lt. Bries adds, “Through relationships with businesses in our community and citizens being very generous with donations we were able to raise just over $100,000 to get the second dog and all of the equipment that goes with that.”

Matuszak and Alek will be working afternoon, evenings and overnight, opposite the department’s other K9 team. The two are just anxious to get out, meet the community, and put in the work to continue to keep Calumet County safe.

“I’m the type of individual that likes to be active and involved in everything,” says Dep. Matuszak. He adds, “And having the dog with me, I will be out there. They’ll need my assistance more with calls, and I’m looking forward to being able to do that.”

