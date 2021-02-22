Bellin hosting free virtual heart disease event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - February is American Heart Month. Heart disease in the number one killer of women and one of the top killers of men.

Bellin Health is hosting a virtual event Tuesday to help people learn how to lower the risk of heart disease.

Your Heart Matters features a behind-the-scenes tour of Bellin’s Heart Cath Lab. That’s where patients can be tested for artery blockages. It’s also were stents and placed.

The event includes a cooking demonstration with healthy recipes. There will also be tips for easy fitness routines.

“Different ages and also abilities, because not everyone is a marathon runner and some people just need to start getting active by walking or within their homes. So Brian Clevin does a really good job of explaining easy tangible things that you can do at home,” says Maggie Koch, Lung & Vascular Clinical Coordinator, Bellin Hospital.

Your Heart Matters is Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6-7 p.m. CLICK HERE to register.

It’s free.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.