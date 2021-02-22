Advertisement

Appleton school board postpones vote on renaming Lincoln Elementary

The school would’ve been named after an African American man
(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School District Board of Education is postponing a vote slated for Monday on whether to rename a school.

The board was considering renaming Lincoln Elementary after Ronald Dunlap, a long time educator and principal, who died at the age of 72 in October of 2019, according to his obituary.

If approved, it would’ve made Dunlap the first African American administrator with a school name in Appleton and possibly the state.

Yet, the vote was postponed due to district policy that doesn’t allow the renaming of schools only to name them, according AASD Chief Financial Officer Greg Hartjes.

Hartjes told Action 2 News the board plans to first redo that policy and then vote on a name change at a later date.

The school would’ve kept the name of its mascot, but the building’s name would’ve changed.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida Tribal Police Department
Oneida officer-involved shooting under investigation
FILE
Man dies in Marinette County snowmobile crash
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
DHS reports no new COVID-19 deaths, lowest hospitalization numbers in months Sunday
NWS Green Bay air quality chart
Air quality advisory in place until Sunday afternoon
Perch plate at a Friday fish fry
In Wisconsin, Friday means fish fry. But expect to pay more.

Latest News

Amy Stubing and David Doleschal lost their Fond du Lac County home in a blaze on February 1....
Couple left homeless by Fond du Lac County blaze returns to see what’s salvageable
BusyKid app teaches children how to be financially responsible
BusyKid app teaches children how to be financially responsible
Oneida officer-involved shooting under investigation
Oneida officer-involved shooting under investigation
FdL County couple sees home destroyed by fire for the first time
FdL County couple sees home destroyed by fire for the first time