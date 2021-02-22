Appleton school board postpones vote on renaming Lincoln Elementary

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Area School District Board of Education is postponing a vote slated for Monday on whether to rename a school.

The board was considering renaming Lincoln Elementary after Ronald Dunlap, a long time educator and principal, who died at the age of 72 in October of 2019, according to his obituary.

If approved, it would’ve made Dunlap the first African American administrator with a school name in Appleton and possibly the state.

Yet, the vote was postponed due to district policy that doesn’t allow the renaming of schools only to name them, according AASD Chief Financial Officer Greg Hartjes.

Hartjes told Action 2 News the board plans to first redo that policy and then vote on a name change at a later date.

The school would’ve kept the name of its mascot, but the building’s name would’ve changed.

