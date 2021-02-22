Advertisement

A MILD BUT BUSY WEATHER PATTERN AHEAD...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
A blustery southwest overnight will make for mild temperatures - Mostly upper 20s and low 30s. Another round of light snow (mostly less than 1″) is also expected and there could also be a touch on wintry mix... So some slickness will return tonight.

Plenty of wind continues Tuesday. We will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures right around 40 degrees! Then Tuesday night some scattered light snow (some mix?) returns, but this time mainly for areas NORTH.

More wind for Wednesday and some sun returns later in the day. Thursday looks nice and a bit more tranquil. Wind returns Friday. although the day will be dry, later at night and into Saturday morning another round of snow is expected.  A few snow showers could linger Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W/SW 10-25 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NW 15-30 MPH

TONIGHT: Blustery. Snow showers... possibly some mix. Less than an inch of new snow. LOW: 32

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Mild with minor melting. More flakes at NIGHT. Breezy at times. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Early snow showers or mix... especially NORTH, then partly sunny. HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly colder. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine then increasing clouds. Turning breezy. Snow at night. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Morning snow and mix. Clearing in the afternoon. Mild but breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly colder. Snow at night? HIGH: 33 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 30

