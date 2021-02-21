Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR: 100 fish speared on Lake Winnebago Sunday

The largest fish harvested on Lake Winnebago today was speared by Tony J. Gishkowsky. Tony’s...
The largest fish harvested on Lake Winnebago today was speared by Tony J. Gishkowsky. Tony’s fish was an impressive F2 female weighing 138.3 pounds (80.1 inches) and was registered at Blackwolf Landing. / Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR(WI DNR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin wildlife officials say another 100 sturgeon were speared on Lake Winnebago Sunday, the ninth day of the 2021 sturgeon season.

So far, a total of 1,202 fish have been speared on Lake Winnebago.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) closed the season for the upriver lakes area Saturday after a harvest cap was reached.

Wildlife officials say the largest fish harvested Sunday was speared by Tony Gishkowsky. His fish weighted 138.3 pounds, and was 80.1 inches long.

A total of four fish weighing more than 100 pounds were registered Sunday, bringing that season total to 67.

Here are the latest numbers from the DNR for the 2021 sturgeon spearing season, which has so far brought in 1,566 fish total:

Season TotalsUpriver LakesLake WinnebagoCombined (Upriver and Winnebago)
Juvenile Females42199241
Adult Females77543620
Males245460705
Daily Totals (Sunday)Lake WinnebagoSeason TotalHarvest CapNo. Remaining to 90% Trigger
Juvenile Females23199344111
Adult Females40543855227
Males37460960404

CLICK HERE for more Sunday numbers from the DNR.

CLICK HERE to share your sturgeon spearing photos with Action 2 News.

