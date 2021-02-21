Wisconsin DNR: 100 fish speared on Lake Winnebago Sunday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin wildlife officials say another 100 sturgeon were speared on Lake Winnebago Sunday, the ninth day of the 2021 sturgeon season.

So far, a total of 1,202 fish have been speared on Lake Winnebago.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) closed the season for the upriver lakes area Saturday after a harvest cap was reached.

Wildlife officials say the largest fish harvested Sunday was speared by Tony Gishkowsky. His fish weighted 138.3 pounds, and was 80.1 inches long.

A total of four fish weighing more than 100 pounds were registered Sunday, bringing that season total to 67.

Here are the latest numbers from the DNR for the 2021 sturgeon spearing season, which has so far brought in 1,566 fish total:

Season Totals Upriver Lakes Lake Winnebago Combined (Upriver and Winnebago) Juvenile Females 42 199 241 Adult Females 77 543 620 Males 245 460 705

Daily Totals (Sunday) Lake Winnebago Season Total Harvest Cap No. Remaining to 90% Trigger Juvenile Females 23 199 344 111 Adult Females 40 543 855 227 Males 37 460 960 404

