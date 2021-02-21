WIAA releases Girls State Basketball matchups
State Tournament to take place in La Crosse and Oshkosh
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has released the 2021 Girls State Basketball matchups for Divisions 1 through 5. This year’s tournament which will be spread between two venues, the La Crosse Center and the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, WI. Games will be televised and streamed live.
2021 WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Schedule
DIVISION 1 - Saturday, Feb. 27 at Menominee Nation Arena
Semifinals
#1 Germantown (27-1) vs. #4 Verona (8-4) - 10:45 a.m.
#2 Hudson (22-0) vs. #3 Franklin (15-5) - 2:10 p.m.
D1 State Championship - Saturday Feb. 27 at 8:15 p.m.
DIVISION 2 - Saturday, Feb. 27 at La Crosse Center
Semifinals
#1 Notre Dame (26-1) vs. #4 Onalaska (17-3) - 9:05 a.m.
#2 New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4) vs. #3 Reedsburg (19-1) - 12:25 p.m.
D2 State Championship - Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6:35 p.m.
DIVISION 3 - Friday, Feb. 26 at Menominee Nation Arena
Semifinals
#1 Aquinas (21-0) vs. #4 Westfield (19-5) - 10:45 a.m.
#2 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. #3 Howards Grove (24-1) - 2:10 p.m.
D3 State Championship - Friday, Feb. 25 at 8:15 PM
DIVISION 4 - Friday, Feb. 26 at La Crosse Center
Semifinals
#1 Mishicot (18-2) vs. #4 Fall Creek (15-4) - 9:05 a.m.
#2 Bangor (19-2) vs. #3 Mineral Point (16-5) - 12:25 p.m.
D4 State Championship - Friday, Feb. 26 at 6:35 p.m.
DIVISION 5 - Thursday, Feb. 25 at La Crosse Center
Semifinals
#1 Black Hawk (21-0) vs. #4 Three Lakes (19-5) - 9:05 a.m.
#2 McDonell Catholic (12-3) vs. #3 Assumption (14-8) - 12:35 p.m.
D5 State Championship - Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m.
