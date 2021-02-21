WIAA releases Girls State Basketball matchups

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has released the 2021 Girls State Basketball matchups for Divisions 1 through 5. This year’s tournament which will be spread between two venues, the La Crosse Center and the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, WI. Games will be televised and streamed live.

2021 WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Schedule

DIVISION 1 - Saturday, Feb. 27 at Menominee Nation Arena

Semifinals

#1 Germantown (27-1) vs. #4 Verona (8-4) - 10:45 a.m.

#2 Hudson (22-0) vs. #3 Franklin (15-5) - 2:10 p.m.

D1 State Championship - Saturday Feb. 27 at 8:15 p.m.

DIVISION 2 - Saturday, Feb. 27 at La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Notre Dame (26-1) vs. #4 Onalaska (17-3) - 9:05 a.m.

#2 New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4) vs. #3 Reedsburg (19-1) - 12:25 p.m.

D2 State Championship - Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3 - Friday, Feb. 26 at Menominee Nation Arena

Semifinals

#1 Aquinas (21-0) vs. #4 Westfield (19-5) - 10:45 a.m.

#2 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. #3 Howards Grove (24-1) - 2:10 p.m.

D3 State Championship - Friday, Feb. 25 at 8:15 PM

DIVISION 4 - Friday, Feb. 26 at La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Mishicot (18-2) vs. #4 Fall Creek (15-4) - 9:05 a.m.

#2 Bangor (19-2) vs. #3 Mineral Point (16-5) - 12:25 p.m.

D4 State Championship - Friday, Feb. 26 at 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 5 - Thursday, Feb. 25 at La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Black Hawk (21-0) vs. #4 Three Lakes (19-5) - 9:05 a.m.

#2 McDonell Catholic (12-3) vs. #3 Assumption (14-8) - 12:35 p.m.

D5 State Championship - Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.