WIAA releases Girls State Basketball matchups

State Tournament to take place in La Crosse and Oshkosh
The WIAA has released the 2021 Girls Basketball State Tournament matchups.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has released the 2021 Girls State Basketball matchups for Divisions 1 through 5. This year’s tournament which will be spread between two venues, the La Crosse Center and the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, WI. Games will be televised and streamed live.

2021 WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Schedule

DIVISION 1 - Saturday, Feb. 27 at Menominee Nation Arena

Semifinals

#1 Germantown (27-1) vs. #4 Verona (8-4) - 10:45 a.m.

#2 Hudson (22-0) vs. #3 Franklin (15-5) - 2:10 p.m.

D1 State Championship - Saturday Feb. 27 at 8:15 p.m.

DIVISION 2 - Saturday, Feb. 27 at La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Notre Dame (26-1) vs. #4 Onalaska (17-3) - 9:05 a.m.

#2 New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4) vs. #3 Reedsburg (19-1) - 12:25 p.m.

D2 State Championship - Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 3 - Friday, Feb. 26 at Menominee Nation Arena

Semifinals

#1 Aquinas (21-0) vs. #4 Westfield (19-5) - 10:45 a.m.

#2 Lake Mills (23-2) vs. #3 Howards Grove (24-1) - 2:10 p.m.

D3 State Championship - Friday, Feb. 25 at 8:15 PM

DIVISION 4 - Friday, Feb. 26 at La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Mishicot (18-2) vs. #4 Fall Creek (15-4) - 9:05 a.m.

#2 Bangor (19-2) vs. #3 Mineral Point (16-5) - 12:25 p.m.

D4 State Championship - Friday, Feb. 26 at 6:35 p.m.

DIVISION 5 - Thursday, Feb. 25 at La Crosse Center

Semifinals

#1 Black Hawk (21-0) vs. #4 Three Lakes (19-5) - 9:05 a.m.

#2 McDonell Catholic (12-3) vs. #3 Assumption (14-8) - 12:35 p.m.

D5 State Championship - Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m.

