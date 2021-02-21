Advertisement

WIAA released Boys Basketball Sectional Brackets

The WIAA has posted the sectional pairings and brackets for the 2021 Boys Basketball Tournament.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association have posted the sectional pairings and brackets for the 2021 Boys Basketball Tournament.

The opening round of sectional play is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 with the sectional finals on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The regional pairings will fill the respective brackets once the seeded brackets are completed.

Division 1 Sectional Brackets

Division 2 Sectional Brackets

Division 3 Sectional Brackets

Division 4 Sectional Brackets

Division 5 Sectional Brackets

The State Tournament semifinal pairings will be determined by reseeding all four teams. The State championship games will be played Thursday-Saturday, March 4-6 at two different sites. One site is the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis. and the second site is the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis.

