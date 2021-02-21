Advertisement

SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Our next weathermaker moves into our area this afternoon bringing with it overcast skies and accumulating snow.

By this afternoon, a round of light snow should develop. Temperatures will get into the 30s for highs... so this should be a wet, packing snow. Totals will mostly end up in the 1-3″ range, so you probably will need to move the snow by Monday morning. Winds will be picking up, but the weight of the snow should cut down on the blowing/drifting. Roads will likely turn slick, and some will remain that way into Monday morning.

Highs Monday afternoon should climb into the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. A round of light snow or wintry mix should track across the area Monday night and into Tuesday morning, but we should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday is likely the warmest day of the week... highs may get into the 40s for the first time since before Christmas!

Another round of snow develops Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday. There are still some questions as to how heavy this snow will be, and some accumulation is possible. Highs Thursday and Friday should be seasonable (mid 20s to lower 30s). Both afternoons will feature partly cloudy skies. There may be another round of snow for the upcoming weekend. In general, our weather does look somewhat active for the week ahead... so continue to check in for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-20 MPH

MONDAY: SW 15-25 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy, but milder. Snow showers by the afternoon... 1-3″ for most. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Snow ending from west to east. LOW: 22

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but blustery. Light snow/wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: AM flakes? Breezy and mild with a mix of sun and clouds. Snow possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with occasional snow. HIGH: 36 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Early sunshine with increasing clouds late. HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers possible. HIGH: 35

