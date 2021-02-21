SNOW SHOWERS WRAP UP TONIGHT

Snow showers will be widespread this evening, and roads will become slippery. Any snow should end tonight between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Totals will mostly end up in the 1-3″ range, so you probably will need to move the snow by Monday morning. It should be wetter and heavier than recent snowfalls.

Winds will be picking up, but the weight of the snow should cut down on the blowing/drifting. Lows tonight will settle into the lower 20s with chills in the teens early Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and it will be a breezy day with a southwest wind gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures should be milder with highs getting into the mid 30s.

We’ll stay dry during the day Monday, but a round of light snow or wintry mix should track across the area at night. That activity should be gone Tuesday, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Tuesday is likely the warmest day of the week... highs may get into the 40s for the first time since before Christmas!

Another round of light snow/mix develops Tuesday night and will wrap up by Wednesday morning. Any accumulation should be minimal, but roads may be slick for a time. Highs will be in the mid 30s with upper 20s expected Thursday. Temperatures will trend milder, but our weather turns unsettled once again for the weekend. Clouds should increase Friday with a round of snow showers or wintry mix on Saturday. It’s too early for details on accumulation, but be sure to check back for updates this week.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Snow ending from west to east. Overall totals 1-3″. LOW: 22

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but breezy. Light snow/wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Breezy and mild with a mix of sun and clouds. Snow possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds with more sunshine by the afternoon. Morning flakes? HIGH: 36 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 13

FRIDAY: Early sunshine with increasing clouds late. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with snow showers or a wintry mix possible. Blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 32

