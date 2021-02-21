Advertisement

Second week of high-profile murder jury trial to resume Monday

The courtroom rises for the judge in the Prokopovitz murder trial
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A high-profile murder trial in Brown County will resume Monday morning with a new judge.

As Action 2 News first reported Friday, a hearing finalized the appointment of Judge William Atkinson to oversee the remainder of James Prokopovitz’ murder trial.

Atkinson’s appointment comes after Judge Timothy Hinkfuss broke his ankle and needed emergency surgery.

RELATED: Missing woman murder trial delayed after judge breaks ankle

Court documents show both the prosecution and defense consented to the change in judges.

James Prokopovitz is charged in the death of his wife, Victoria, who disappeared from Pittsfield in 2013, and was never found.

RELATED: Witnesses take the stand in Brown County missing woman murder trial

Testimony is scheduled to start back up Monday morning.

RELATED: Missing woman’s son, daughter testify during Day 2 of murder trial

The first witness expected to take the stand is lead investigator Sgt. Roman Aronstein.

Despite the delay, prosecutors still believe the trial will be finished by the end of the week.

RELATED: More witnesses testify on Day 3 of missing woman murder trial

A live stream of the trial can be found by CLICKING HERE, and on our First Alert mobile app.

RELATED: How to watch the James Prokopovitz trial on wbay.com

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

