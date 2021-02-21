Second week of high-profile murder jury trial to resume Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A high-profile murder trial in Brown County will resume Monday morning with a new judge.

As Action 2 News first reported Friday, a hearing finalized the appointment of Judge William Atkinson to oversee the remainder of James Prokopovitz’ murder trial.

Atkinson’s appointment comes after Judge Timothy Hinkfuss broke his ankle and needed emergency surgery.

Court documents show both the prosecution and defense consented to the change in judges.

James Prokopovitz is charged in the death of his wife, Victoria, who disappeared from Pittsfield in 2013, and was never found.

Testimony is scheduled to start back up Monday morning.

The first witness expected to take the stand is lead investigator Sgt. Roman Aronstein.

Despite the delay, prosecutors still believe the trial will be finished by the end of the week.

A live stream of the trial can be found by CLICKING HERE, and on our First Alert mobile app.

