Oneida officer-involved shooting under investigation

When the dispatched officer arrived at the parking lot, the officer and the person in the parking lot exchanged gun fire.
Witnesses said they saw the person get out of the vehicle and was acting erratically.
Witnesses said they saw the person get out of the vehicle and was acting erratically.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident. It happened early Sunday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., Oneida Tribal Police Department Dispatch said it saw a person drive their vehicle into the parking lot of the police department. Witnesses said they saw the person get out of the vehicle and was acting erratically. Dispatch requested an Oneida Tribal Police Officer return to the police department and investigate the person in the parking lot. When the dispatched officer arrived at the parking lot, the officer and the person in the parking lot exchanged gun fire.

Police tell Action 2 News the person in the parking lot was then shot then transported to a local hospital and continues to be treated for serious injuries.

The law enforcement officer was not injured nor anyone else in the area was hurt.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Brown County District Attorney when the investigation is complete.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Action 2 News will update this story when more details are released.

