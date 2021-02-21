Advertisement

Man dies in Marinette County snowmobile crash

The medical examiner pronounced the man dead of head and internal injuries from the crash.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOWN OF WAGNER, Wis. (WBAY) - A 46-year-old man has died following a snowmobile crash in Marinette County. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Saturday just before midnight. The dispatch center received a call from a snowmobiler who had come across another snowmobile that had gone off the trail on a curve and impacted a tree. According to the caller, a lifeless man was also discovered as the scene on trail #S-1 west of the State Highway 180 in the Town of Wagner.

The Marinette County Assistant Medical Examiner arrived on scene after first responders and police. The medical examiner pronounced the man dead of head and internal injuries from the crash.

The victim has been identified as Tony F. Camps,46, of the Town of Porterfield.

Officials said speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash which is still under investigation.

