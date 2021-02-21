Ice golfing fundraiser held on Lake Poygan to help those with cerebral palsy

LARSEN, Wis. (WBAY) - A day without negative wind chills counted as a mild day for a few folks near Oshkosh. They were participating in an outdoor fundraiser for a non-profit that helps those with cerebral palsy.

Les Brummer of Milwaukee and his friends brought their golf clubs on Saturday to play a nine hole game on the ice using a tennis ball, instead of a golf ball, for the third annual “Swinging for CP.”

“We decided to show up...to give back to the community a little bit, especially the CP cause,” Brummer said.

It was held in the community of Larsen and people ventured onto Lake Poygan to do something a little different. The majority of the funds raised at the ice golfing event are going to the non-profit CP.

“It’s unique and different. The fact that they’ve been able to grow this event as quickly as they have has been amazing, and I think it’s a testament to the support the community provides,” Kristen Paquet, director of donor engagement and marketing at CP, said.

Based in Green Bay, CP has locations in the Fox Valley and Lake Shore. Its goal is to offer life skills to those with cerebral palsy.

Debbie Fox said the organization has had a positive impact on her son Bobby.

“The CP center just offers so many different things to give Bobby a good quality of life,” Fox said. “Not only the socialization and the therapies, but one of his classes is life skills so they teach him job skills.”

Several non-profits, including CP, have been impacted negatively by the pandemic. Last year, “Swinging for CP” raised more than $11,000. The year prior in 2019 it collected just short of $7,000. This year organizers hoped to top those figures.

Dan Dormzalski has been organizing the fundraisers from his restaurant Boom Bay Bar and Grill. He did it for the purpose of helping Debbie’s son Bobby, who he considers a friend.

“It’s pretty easy to do something to help this guy,” Dormzalski said sitting next to Bobby who is wheelchair bound. “He’s been coming in this bar since me and Donnie have owned it. We figured one day we got to do something to make a difference.”

Dormzalski is aiming to bring in at least $20,000 for CP.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.