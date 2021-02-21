Advertisement

Fitchburg church supplies ‘tangible needs’ with 35,000 pounds of free food

By Michelle Baik
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A church in Fitchburg is reaching more than a thousand community members through a food drive.

City on a Hill distributed 35,000 pounds of food Saturday, the second time it has hosted the giveaway in a month.

“There’s a lot of people that are hurting and hungry, and more than just hungry, they want to know that somebody cares,” lead pastor Dave Jacobson said.

“I don’t have the money to buy the food,” Shawn Benson, a recipient, said. “Sometimes this is the way it helps out. I don’t have to spend so much on food. I can then concentrate on paying other bills.”

The shipments came from the Farmers to Families program. The church explained, as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is partnering with national, regional and local distributors.

Jacobson described the purpose of the event: “When Jesus walked the earth he was meeting tangible needs wherever he went. He was healing people, he was feeding people, he was caring for them. Our mission as a church is to follow in that example.”

For some volunteers, like Latasha Batiest, the sense of purpose was more personal. She said, “There was a time when I needed help. I was a young mother of two, and I was barely making $8 an hour trying to take care of two kids. It wasn’t easy, and it’s not an easy thing to say ‘I cant do this alone,’ but that’s the purpose of what we’re doing today.”

Some church members who helped give the food away also needed boxes for themselves. Jacobson said the church is working to reduce the stigma of receiving aid.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida Tribal Police Department
Oneida officer-involved shooting under investigation
NWS Green Bay air quality chart
Air quality advisory in place until Sunday afternoon
Coronavirus generic
DHS reports decrease in new coronavirus cases for first time after four-day rise
Young driver killed crashing into tanker truck in Oconto County
Staff Sgt. Remington K. Viney of the 115th Fighter Wing, was killed in a plane crash in...
115th Fighter Wing pays tribute to member killed in Janesville plane crash

Latest News

The largest fish harvested on Lake Winnebago today was speared by Tony J. Gishkowsky. Tony’s...
Wisconsin DNR: 100 fish speared on Lake Winnebago Sunday
The courtroom rises for the judge in the Prokopovitz murder trial
Second week of high-profile murder jury trial to resume Monday
Escaped murder suspect Leon Taylor is captured.
Indiana county seeks repayment for police fugitive manhunt
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
DHS reports no new COVID-19 deaths, lowest hospitalization numbers in months Sunday
Consumer Alert: Robocalls, scam calls hit record high