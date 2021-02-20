Special Olympics of Wisconsin holds annual Polar Plunge, event changed to tubing at Ariens Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics of Wisconsin was held Saturday, and it looked a bit different than normal.

Instead of jumping into freezing water as done in previous years, people raised funds by tubing down Ariens Hill at Titletown.

The Polar Plunge has been a popular event for years, happening between February and March.

Sarah Graper, director of development for Special Olympics Wisconsin, says this event is the biggest fundraiser for the year. But due to COVID-19, they’ve had a lower number of participants turn out in person.

“Today we have 150 people signed up, normally we have about 500 people,” said Graper.

She adds that in Green Bay, they usually raise about $150,000.

Despite the pandemic, Special Olympics of Wisconsin hopes to raise the same amount as previous years.

“We’re still setting our goal for $150,000 and we have some great sponsors.” said Graper.

Officials tell us the leading sponsor of the Polar Plunge is Community First Credit Union.

“Our employees and our members are so passionate, we’ve raised over $30,000 this year,” said Cyndi Huolihan, a training specialist from Community First Credit Union.

The Special Olympics of Wisconsin has 9,000 athletes across the state.

Graper says the events for the athletes wouldn’t be possible without their sponsors and support from the community.

“It’s really awesome to get to meet the athletes, see how important it is to them and be able to participate and compete in the events that they do,” said Solomon Ayres, a community officer with the Green Bay Police Department.

The Special Olympics of Wisconsin are fundraising for 2021 Polar Plunge through March 5th. You can donate and find more information by CLICKING HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.