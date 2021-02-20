Purple Heart found in abandoned car to be reunited with sailor’s family

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE FEB. 19 Seventy-six years after a U.S. Navy steward died in kamikaze attacks at the battle of Iwo Jima, the Purple Heart he received is being given to a son he never met.

A Purple Heart given to Charles N. Lincoln, chief commissary steward on the USS Bismarck, was found a few years ago in a vehicle in the All Points Towing junkyard.

No one knew who to give the medal to. It ended up with Howard “Mac” McField, a retired U.S. Marine who owns a window tinting business next door.

“I was surprised that a medal like that was left in a car,” McField said. “And I wondered, did the person lose it, misplace it, was it stolen? So, I just felt it was just right to get it back to its rightful owner.”

That started a two-year search for Lincoln’s survivors. Frank Greenwood with the Disabled American Veterans Reno Chapter #1 joined in the effort.

“You don’t find Purple Hearts laying in abandoned cars, I mean it’s just so unusual,” Greenwood said.

It was also never clear why that medal ended up in that vehicle.

Greenwood and McField traced the name to a World War II veteran from Greenfield, Mass., who was killed on Feb. 21, 1945. The Bismarck was hit by two kamikaze aircraft during the battle of Iwo Jima and sank, Lincoln died along with more than 300 others.

His family was notified of his death in April 1945. Other research showed Lincoln was born to Frederick Lincoln and Rosetta Nichols in 1917. He enlisted in the Navy in 1934 and at one point was married to an Emily Barbara Wilcox. By age 27, Lincoln was dead. The Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans’ Services in Greenfield provided some of the information.

And now it turns out Lincoln was survived by a son, James Johnson.

Lincoln developed a relationship with a woman named Arlene whose husband was reported missing in action during the war. One month after the birth of their son, Johnson, Lincoln died in the war. Then Arlene learned her husband was alive and coming home.

“And so she got desperate,” Johnson told KOLO 8 News Now. “She didn’t know at that point whether he would accept me or not and so she talked to her sister and her sister adopted me.”

Johnson says he always knew his aunt was his birth mother but never felt a need to learn more about his past. His adoptive mother contacted Charles Lincoln’s family and there are several letters between the two families.

“It’s interesting. I never thought about it before but now all of this has evolved, and I have more of an interest than I ever have before. it’s interesting I had a father who wanted me so much,” said Johnson.

Johnson and his wife now plan a road trip from Montana to Nevada to retrieve the medal and meet with Greenwood and McField.

“It’s so important that we get this back to the family,” Greenwood said. “It’s an heirloom. You know the family should be proud that he gave his life for this country.”

