NICE DAY TODAY, SNOW TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today will feature a fair amount of sun with temperatures around the low to mid 20s. Wind chills will be mostly in the single digits. But enjoy the day - It’s the nicer of the two weekend days!

Clouds thicken Sunday. A few flakes may fall by late morning, but most of us will not see snow until later in the day. Sunday will be milder with temperatures near 30, but it will be turning breezy by late afternoon. The snow falls into portions of the afternoon and night, but is gone by daybreak Monday. Most areas will see 1-3″, though a few spots might see a bit more (mostly along the lakeshore). there is also a small chance that some areas could also have a touch on wintry mix at some time during the event.

Looking ahead to the work week, mostly 30s will prevail for daytime highs. Tuesday look particularly warm ( near 40 for some), but there may be a touch of wintry mix.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SE 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Cold, but not much wind. HIGH: 24

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Calm conditions. Low: 7

SUNDAY: Cloudy, but milder. Late snow... 1-3″ for most, but perhaps more (4″?) Lakeside. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but blustery. Some flakes at night? HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Breezy and mild. Variable clouds. A spotty light mix possible early. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. A few flakes. HIGH: 36 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun. HIGH: 31

