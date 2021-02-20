Advertisement

Florida governor: Flags will be at half-staff for Limbaugh

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced he would order flags in Florida to be flown at half-staff when Limbaugh’s body is laid to rest.

Limbaugh, a Florida resident, died Wednesday after battling lung cancer. DeSantis called him a friend. It’s not clear when the flags will be lowered, since the funeral plans for Limbaugh have not been announced yet.

“When there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half staff,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Palm Beach County.

Limbaugh’s death has been widely mourned by conservatives, although critics have highlighted past comments by him that they allege were bigoted and blatantly racist.

The governor has previously ordered flags to be at half-staff to honor the deaths of law enforcement officers killed on duty, members of the Navy killed in a mass shooting in Pensacola and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, among others.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young driver killed crashing into tanker truck in Oconto County
Kevin Rompa is retiring after 32 years at WBAY.
After 32 years, Kevin Rompa to retire from WBAY
A Wisconsin driver is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after police say she drove...
WATCH: 2nd Wisconsin driver in 2 weeks flips over edge of interstate ramp, falls to ground
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases climb for fourth straight day; vaccinations set another daily record
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
Rock County plane crash victims, both pilots, were UWO graduate and Kimberly flight instructor

Latest News

Staff Sgt. Remington K. Viney of the 115th Fighter Wing, was killed in a plane crash in...
115th Fighter Wing pays tribute to member killed in Janesville plane crash
NWS Green Bay air quality chart
Air quality advisory in place until Sunday afternoon
FILE - In this April 12 2017 file photo, Arturo Di Modica holds a model of his Charging Bull...
Arturo Di Modica, sculptor of Wall Street bull, dies at 80
Bad weather has wreaked havoc on Texas. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Warmer temps bring relief as cold-weary South starts cleanup
Andy Anderson died of hypothermia as he searched of supplied oxygen in his truck after his...
Texas Vietnam vet dies searching for oxygen after power outage renders machine useless