Drugs, gun found during Marshfield traffic stop

Marshfield Police Department K9 Rika poses with items discovered during a traffic stop Friday...
Marshfield Police Department K9 Rika poses with items discovered during a traffic stop Friday night.(Marshfield Police Department)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in jail after a traffic stop in Marshfield Friday night lead to the discovery of a large amount of drugs and drug-related items, as well as a loaded handgun.

A 37-year-old Marshfield man was arrested after Marshfield K9 Rika alerted officers to the presence of drugs during a traffic stop. While searching the man’s vehicle, officers found 23.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 155.5 grams of suspected marijuana, 5 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, several schedule 4 prescription pills, suspected THC wax, a 9mm handgun with loaded magazines, and a variety of drug paraphernalia items.

The man was taken to the Wood County Jail. He is facing charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocybin (mushrooms), Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Posted by Marshfield Police Department on Saturday, February 20, 2021

