DNR announces closure of sturgeon spearing season on upriver lakes

OSHIKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - State wildlife officials have announced the sturgeon spearing season on the upriver lakes area is now closed.

The closure was announced at 1 p.m. Saturday.

As of Saturday, February 20, the DNR says a total of 364 sturgeon had been speared on the upriver lakes throughout the season. Out of those, 42 were juvenile females, 77 were adult females, and 245 were males.

Daily harvest (Saturday) 2021 Season Harvest 2021 Harvest Cap Juvenile females 0 42 86 Adult females 2 77 95 Males 15 245 240 Total 17 364

So far this season, the DNR says a total of 1,102 sturgeon have been speared on Lake Winnebago, an increase of 139 from Friday.

Below are Saturday’s sturgeon harvest numbers from Lake Winnebago:

Daily Harvest Season Harvest Harvest Cap Juvenile females 13 176 344 Adult females 65 503 855 Males 61 423 960 Total 139 1,102

According to the DNR, 134 juvenile females are left before a trigger is issued, while 267 adult females are left, and 441 males are left.

DNR officials estimate the season, which started last Saturday, may last at least into Thursday or Friday on Lake Winnebago, but could go on for the entire 16 days.

Emily Muche harvested this 121.8 pound (76.1 inches) F4 female on Lake Winnebago during day 4 of the 2021 sturgeon spearing season. / Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR (Wisconsin DNR)

Anyone with tags for Lake Winnebago can continue with their season until harvest caps are reached.

