DNR announces closure of sturgeon spearing season on upriver lakes

Article has been updated to show Saturday’s harvest numbers from the upriver lakes and Lake Winnebago
Steven Lenz registered this 154.5 pound (78.2 inches) female from Lake Poygan at Boom Bay
Steven Lenz registered this 154.5 pound (78.2 inches) female from Lake Poygan at Boom Bay
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OSHIKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - State wildlife officials have announced the sturgeon spearing season on the upriver lakes area is now closed.

The closure was announced at 1 p.m. Saturday.

As of Saturday, February 20, the DNR says a total of 364 sturgeon had been speared on the upriver lakes throughout the season. Out of those, 42 were juvenile females, 77 were adult females, and 245 were males.

Daily harvest (Saturday)2021 Season Harvest2021 Harvest Cap
Juvenile females04286
Adult females27795
Males15245240
Total17364

So far this season, the DNR says a total of 1,102 sturgeon have been speared on Lake Winnebago, an increase of 139 from Friday.

Below are Saturday’s sturgeon harvest numbers from Lake Winnebago:

Daily HarvestSeason HarvestHarvest Cap
Juvenile females13176344
Adult females65503855
Males61423960
Total1391,102

According to the DNR, 134 juvenile females are left before a trigger is issued, while 267 adult females are left, and 441 males are left.

DNR officials estimate the season, which started last Saturday, may last at least into Thursday or Friday on Lake Winnebago, but could go on for the entire 16 days.

Emily Muche harvested this 121.8 pound (76.1 inches) F4 female on Lake Winnebago during day 4...
Emily Muche harvested this 121.8 pound (76.1 inches) F4 female on Lake Winnebago during day 4 of the 2021 sturgeon spearing season.

CLICK HERE for additional numbers on the 2021 spearing season.

Anyone with tags for Lake Winnebago can continue with their season until harvest caps are reached.

CLICK HERE to share your sturgeon spearing photos with Action 2 News.

The sturgeon spearing season on the Upriver Lakes is now closed. Upriver Lakes spearers with unfilled tags can no longer...

Posted by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Saturday, February 20, 2021

