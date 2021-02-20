Advertisement

Air quality advisory in place until Sunday afternoon

Much of the Action 2 News viewing area falls under the affected areas
NWS Green Bay air quality chart
(National Weather Service - Green Bay/AirNow)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an air quality advisory for much of the Action 2 News viewing area until 3 p.m. Sunday.

The advisory has been issued for the following counties:

  • Brown
  • Calumet
  • Door
  • Kewaunee
  • Manitowoc
  • Marathon
  • Outagamie
  • Portage
  • Shawano
  • Waupaca
  • Waushara
  • Winnebago
  • Wood

According to the NWS, the air quality index is expected to reach a level that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. That level is the orange color in the chart below.

The sensitive group includes children, elderly, anyone with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone who is doing strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time.

This group may experience health effects, while members of the general public are less likely to be affected.

Members of the NWS say the advisory was issued due to a stagnant air mass and increasing fine particle concentration.

