Young driver killed crashing into tanker truck in Oconto County

NEAR OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County killed an 18-year-old woman from Marinette.

The sheriff’s office says deputies determined the woman was driving south on US 41 when she drove into the rear bumper of a tanker truck at Frog Pond Road in the township of Oconto. The driver of the car was killed in the collision. The driver of the tanker truck, a 55-year-old Oconto Falls man, wasn’t hurt.

The crash happened at about 2:10 P.M., and that section of Highway 41 was closed, at least partially, for more than 4 hours. It was fully reopened shortly after 6:30 P.M.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash with the help of the Wisconsin State Patrol and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Oconto police and fire departments also provided assistance at the crash scene.

