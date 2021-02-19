Advertisement

Young driver killed crashing into tanker truck in Oconto County

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County killed an 18-year-old woman from Marinette.

The sheriff’s office says deputies determined the woman was driving south on US 41 when she drove into the rear bumper of a tanker truck at Frog Pond Road in the township of Oconto. The driver of the car was killed in the collision. The driver of the tanker truck, a 55-year-old Oconto Falls man, wasn’t hurt.

The crash happened at about 2:10 P.M., and that section of Highway 41 was closed, at least partially, for more than 4 hours. It was fully reopened shortly after 6:30 P.M.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash with the help of the Wisconsin State Patrol and Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Oconto police and fire departments also provided assistance at the crash scene.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Rompa is retiring after 32 years at WBAY.
After 32 years, Kevin Rompa to retire from WBAY
A Wisconsin driver is facing an operating while intoxicated charge after police say she drove...
WATCH: 2nd Wisconsin driver in 2 weeks flips over edge of interstate ramp, falls to ground
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus cases climb for fourth straight day; vaccinations set another daily record
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
Rock County plane crash victims, both pilots, were UWO graduate and Kimberly flight instructor

Latest News

Staff Sgt. Remington K. Viney of the 115th Fighter Wing, was killed in a plane crash in...
115th Fighter Wing pays tribute to member killed in Janesville plane crash
NWS Green Bay air quality chart
Air quality advisory in place until Sunday afternoon
Sunny today, snow moves in tomorrow!
First Alert Forecast: Sunny today, snow moves in tomorrow!
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
Rock County plane crash victims, both pilots, were UWO graduate and Kimberly flight instructor
Friday fish fry dinner
Friday fish fry will cost more this Lent