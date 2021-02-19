Advertisement

Woman warns others after windshield shattered by sheet of ice on Kentucky interstate

A woman's windshield was shattered by ice when driving on a Kentucky interstate highway.
A woman's windshield was shattered by ice when driving on a Kentucky interstate highway.
By Taylor Durden
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Even though the snow has passed, Kentucky State Police troopers are reminding others to clear off their cars of snow and ice before hitting the road. KSP posted the reminder on their Facebook page on Wednesday as snow fell throughout Kentucky.

Snow is easily brushed off most cars, but there are some that have a layer of ice underneath, which could become dangerous on the roads if it’s not scraped off.

“People need to know, it’s bad,” Debralee Rodriguez told WAVE 3 News.

She said she was driving on I-65 Wednesday afternoon, heading toward the Shepherdsville exit. She said snow was on either side of the interstate piled up, but the road itself was clear to drive on. However, within moments of being on the interstate, the unexpected happened.

“A scary experience [Wednesday] with a sheet of ice that blasted through my windshield,” Rodriguez said. “It didn’t go completely through, thank God, but it did push it in. I had shards of glass go in my mouth, all over me, hair, clothes, everything. I got a couple of cuts here and there, but nothing severe. It was very scary.”

She said she was behind a box truck but was a good distance away.

“I was at least five or six car lengths back. I couldn’t move over left, couldn’t go right. I would have went into Salt River, and I didn’t want to slam on my brakes and cause all of the people behind me to pile up. So I Iet off the gas. I seen it coming, I just couldn’t go anywhere,” Rodriguez said. “The piece that hit me was about a foot and a half by two and a half to three feet. It was huge and of course it breaks of as it’s spinning in the air.”

She said she is thankful for the fact that there was no further damage to her car.

“People need to understand it doesn’t matter if you’re tailgating or not. That ice flies everywhere,” Rodriguez said. “Especially when you’re going 60 miles an hour down the highway, and it catches wind. You never know where it’s going to go. You have to be aware of your surroundings at all times.”

*REMOVE ICE & SNOW BEFORE YOU GO* We are seeing more of these incidents occur. Motorists travel without removing snow...

Posted by Kentucky State Police on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

