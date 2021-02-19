Advertisement

Wisconsin DOT honors state troopers in online ceremony

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation held its annual State Trooper Awards Thursday night -- this year in a virtual setting.

The awards are meant to shine a light on state troopers who went above and beyond their regular duties. This year there was an emphasis on the extra dangers they faced in a pandeimc.

Both Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spoke in the online ceremony, thanking troopers for their service and thanking their families for their support.

“As we present the awards tonight, we are reminded of the courage and resourcefulness to respond to these situations when you find somebody perhaps on the worst day of their life,” Gov. Evers said.

Awards presented Thursday included the Lifesaving Award, unit citations, commendations, and the top employees in several departments for the year. Seventy-seven troopers and others were recognized, including nine based in Fond du Lac.

The list of recipients and details on their recognition can be found at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/about-wisdot/newsroom/news-rel/021821DSPAwards.aspx.

