Advertisement

Winter weather temporarily delays shipment of 6 million vaccine doses, White House says

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says the drive to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 has been set back by the winter storms that have spanned the country, shutting down transportation hubs and highways. But Slavitt says it’s possible to catch up with a concerted effort.

The weather has led to a 3-day delay in shipping vaccine, or about 6 million doses. Slavitt says the vaccine won’t spoil and is “safe and sound” in warehouses.

But as shipments resume and scale up, vaccinators in communities across the country are going to have to work overtime to get shots into arms.

“We as an entire nation will have to pull together to get back on track,” Slavitt told reporters at the White House coronavirus briefing.

About 1.4 million doses were being shipped Friday and the rest of the backlog should be cleared in several days.

In addition, the government is opening up five new mass vaccination centers, one in Philadelphia, and four others in the Florida cities of Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeland Care Inc. is one of five Managed Care Organizations in the state of Wisconsin.
Residents of NE Wisconsin long-term care facilities face evictions due to proposed Medicaid cuts
Jeremey Berry is charged with repeated acts of sexual assault of a child in Brown County
Man charged with sexually assaulting girlfriend’s daughter
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 vaccinations set daily record as average of new cases falls to lowest since July
Kevin Rompa is retiring after 32 years at WBAY.
After 32 years, Kevin Rompa to retire from WBAY
Former coworkers of James Prokopovitz testify in third day of trial
Missing woman murder trial delayed after judge breaks ankle

Latest News

Zambaldi Beer located in Allouez
Opposition, support for proposed Wisconsin bill to allow the online sale and delivery of alcohol
Young driver killed crashing into tanker truck in Oconto County
Shanties line the shore of Lake Winnebago for sturgeon spearing season.
Sturgeon spearing season ends Saturday on upriver lakes
This high-resolution image shows one of the six wheels aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover,...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Rocks on Mars, snow in Wisconsin
INTERVIEW: Celebrating the Future Farmers of America