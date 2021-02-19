Sturgeon spearing season ends Saturday on upriver lakes

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the sturgeon spearing season ends Saturday, Feb. 20, on upriver lakes of the Winnebago System. Spearers took in enough male sturgeon to trigger the 90% cap on Friday.

Spearers have taken home the most sturgeon on the upriver lakes since the lottery system began in 2007. So far, 347 sturgeon were harvested: 230 males, 75 adult females and 42 juvenile females.

The DNR doesn’t see the spearing season ending too soon on Lake Winnebago, where only 50% of the cap for adult females has been reached. To date, spearers on Lake Winnebago nabbed 438 adult females, 163 juvenile females, and 362 males.

Overall, fewer sturgeon were harvested Friday, the seventh day of the spearing season. The DNR reports 88 were speared on Lake Winnebago, 20 on other lakes.

For a third straight day, Stockbridge Harbor registered the most fish, 24.

Only one fish over 100 pounds was registered. Owen Tesson brought in a 130.2 pound, 73.1-inch female.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.