Advertisement

Statue honoring Wisconsin’s Vel Phillips gets $100K financial boost

Vel Phillips
Vel Phillips(Wisconsin Historical Society)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - New donations to an effort to place a statue honoring Wisconsin civil rights leader Vel Phillips on the grounds of the state Capitol have pushed the effort beyond halfway to its fundraising goal.

The Vel Phillips Statue Task Force announced Thursday that it has received $100,000 in donations from the Madison Community Foundation and Rennenbohm Foundation. The announcement, which comes on Phillips’ birthday, brings the total raised so far to $126,461 with a goal of $250,000.

Phillips, who died in 2018, was the first woman and Black individual elected to statewide office in Wisconsin as Secretary of State. She was also the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School and the first Black judge in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeland Care Inc. is one of five Managed Care Organizations in the state of Wisconsin.
Residents of NE Wisconsin long-term care facilities face evictions due to proposed Medicaid cuts
Jeremey Berry is charged with repeated acts of sexual assault of a child in Brown County
Man charged with sexually assaulting girlfriend’s daughter
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 vaccinations set daily record as average of new cases falls to lowest since July
Kevin Rompa is retiring after 32 years at WBAY.
After 32 years, Kevin Rompa to retire from WBAY
Former coworkers of James Prokopovitz testify in third day of trial
Missing woman murder trial delayed after judge breaks ankle

Latest News

Zambaldi Beer located in Allouez
Opposition, support for proposed Wisconsin bill to allow the online sale and delivery of alcohol
Young driver killed crashing into tanker truck in Oconto County
Shanties line the shore of Lake Winnebago for sturgeon spearing season.
Sturgeon spearing season ends Saturday on upriver lakes
This high-resolution image shows one of the six wheels aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover,...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Rocks on Mars, snow in Wisconsin
INTERVIEW: Celebrating the Future Farmers of America