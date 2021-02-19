Statue honoring Wisconsin’s Vel Phillips gets $100K financial boost

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - New donations to an effort to place a statue honoring Wisconsin civil rights leader Vel Phillips on the grounds of the state Capitol have pushed the effort beyond halfway to its fundraising goal.

The Vel Phillips Statue Task Force announced Thursday that it has received $100,000 in donations from the Madison Community Foundation and Rennenbohm Foundation. The announcement, which comes on Phillips’ birthday, brings the total raised so far to $126,461 with a goal of $250,000.

Phillips, who died in 2018, was the first woman and Black individual elected to statewide office in Wisconsin as Secretary of State. She was also the first Black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School and the first Black judge in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.