Resch Expo hosting the Wedding Show - Winter Edition

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The area’s largest wedding show is back. Resch Expo is hosting The Wedding Show - Winter Edition.

Dates are Feb. 19 and 20.

The show will have more than 100 exhibitors. Future brides and grooms will find out the latest on photography, DJs, venues, decorations and accessories.

Wedding cake and dessert tasting options will be available.

HOURS

Friday, Feb. 19: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

TICKETS

Door: $12

Weekend pass: $19

ONLINE: https://www.reschcenter.com/events/detail/the-wedding-show-1

IN PERSON: Ticket Star Box Office

