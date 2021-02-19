NTSB investigation offers new insights into deadly Rock Co. plane crash

TOWN OF ROCK, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Transportation and Safety Board has completed the first steps in its investigation of Tuesday’s plane crash outside of Janesville in which two people were killed, offering new insight into the events prior to the plane going down.

NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson told NBC15 News the agency expects to release its preliminary report detailing the facts of the crash as soon as next week. However, the final report, which would include the official cause, is not expected for 12 to 24 months.

According to Knudson, the plane, a Velocity V-Twin, departed from Appleton, Wisconsin, and was bound for Sebastian, Florida, an oceanside city about 90 miles southeast of Orlando. It stopped at South Wisconsin Regional Airport, in Janesville, around 9 a.m. to refuel.

After departing, the pilot reported engine problems and intended to return to the airport. It was still about four miles away when the plane went down.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, the aircraft was found upside down in a muddy, densely wooded area along the Rock River, between Happy Hollow Park and Blackhawk Technical college.

The individuals’ bodies were discovered partially submerged in the water and mud when they were located. Their names have not been released at this time.

