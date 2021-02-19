NICE SATURDAY, SNOW SUNDAY

Despite some clouds and flurries during the day Friday, skies turn partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures mostly around zero by daybreak. Saturday will feature a fair amount of sun with temperatures around 20 degrees. Wind chills will be mostly in the single digits. But enjoy the day - It’s the nicer of the two weekend days!

Clouds thicken Sunday. A few flakes may fall by late morning, but most of us will not see snow until later in the day. Sunday will be milder with temperatures near 30, but it will be turning breezy by late afternoon. Getting back to the sanow... It falls into portions of the night, but is gone by daybreak Monday. Most areas will see 1-3″, though a few spots might see a bit more. there is also a small chance that some areas could also have a touch on wintry mix at some time during the event.

Looking ahead to the work week, mostly 30s will prevail for daytime highs. Tuesday look particularly warm ( near 40 for some), but there may be a touch of wintry mix.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SE 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Cold with subzero wind chills late. LOW: - 5 NORTH 0 SOUTH

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Cold, but not much wind. HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: Cloudy, but milder. Late snow... 1-3″ for most, but perhaps more (4″?) Lakeside. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but blustery. Some flakes at night? HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Breezy and mild. Variable clouds. A spotty light mix possible early. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. A few flakes. HIGH: 36 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. HIGH: 29 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.