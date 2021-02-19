Advertisement

Maple Leaf Dairy to pay $85,000 in settlement with Wisconsin DOJ

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local dairy company reached a settlement with the state accusing it of polluting a creek and other violations.

Maple Leaf Dairy operates several farms in Manitowoc County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice claims it discharged contaminated run-off into a creek multiple times, built three facilities without the DNR’s approval, and failed to give the DNR engineering evaluations for existing facilities.

A county judge signed an order last week requiring Maple Leaf to pay $85,000 in forfeitures, court costs and other fees. The agreement also requires Maple Leaf Dairy to upgrade run-off controls and stop using one of its feed storage areas.

The justice department says this is the second time the company had manure-related violations.

In the past two weeks, the state also obtained a $55,000 judgment against Tri-Star Dairy in Wood County, which the DOJ accused of manure control violations and water pollution. and a $50,000 judgment against Mt. Sterling Cheese in Crawford County for alleged wastewater violations.

Attorney Josh Kaul wrote in announcing the judgments, “Holding those who break these laws accountable isn’t just good for the environment. It also keeps the playing field level for family farms and other small businesses that are doing the right thing by following the law and protecting clean water.”

