Man convicted in death of girlfriend at Ashwaubenon motel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto Falls man has been convicted in the death of his girlfriend at an Ashwaubenon motel.

Online court records show Dennis Sutrick pleaded no contest to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide on Feb. 18. He was found guilty and sentencing was scheduled for May 3.

On Aug. 28, 2020, Ashwaubenon police were called to the Motel 6 on Ramada Way for a report of a 54-year-old woman who wasn’t responding.

The woman, identified by the initials of G.M.B, felt cold to the touch and had no signs of life, according to a criminal complaint. Emergency crews performed life-saving measures and the victim was taken to a hospital.

The victim’s primary nurse told police that the victim was declared brain dead. She had suffered traumatic injuries. There was significant head and chest trauma and a broken eye socket.

Autopsy findings show the woman died from blunt force injury to the head and neck with evidence of manual strangulation and subdural hematoma. The medical examiner found the manner of death was homicide.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument from the motel room shared by Sutrick and the victim.

Officers interviewed Sutrick, who changed his story several times, according to the complaint.

Sutrick was initially charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. The charge was amended as part of the plea agreement.

