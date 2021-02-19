Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Celebrating the Future Farmers of America

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - National FFA Week starts Saturday, February 20, honoring the Future Farmers of America.

In the past year, even as businesses had to shut down, agriculture had to continue delivering food to our tables. And FFA programs continued, too, working for their communities and giving students work-based skills that employers will look for after high school.

Jeff Alexander talks with Katrina Hoesly of the state’s FFA leadership team, who talks about FFA students getting involved in their communities and making an impact during the pandemic.

