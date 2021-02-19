Give BIG Green Bay raises more than $2 million in 24 hours

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Give BIG Green Bay raised over $2 million in 24 hours.

The final total for the 2021 fundraiser is $2,082,665. The money goes to 45 nonprofits in Brown County.

“In the past year, our nonprofits have faced new and greater demands in the midst of so many uncertainties, and they have worked incredibly hard to continue to serve the community’s needs,” said Amber Paluch, Greater Green Bay Community Foundation Vice President of Community Engagement. “What an amazing show of support for the community to rally around them and continue to provide resources for their critical work.”

Give BIG Green Bay started in 2018. Since then, the fundraiser has raised $5.5 million, according to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

In 2021, 4,854 unique donors made more than 8,500 gifts. That’s an 82 percent increase from 2020.

There were donors from 45 states and three countries.

The Green Bay Packers foundation donated $250,000 in matching funds. Donors and community partners ponied up for $100,000 in matching funds.

The fundraiser was held from noon Feb. 16 to noon Feb. 17.

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.givebiggreenbay.org/

