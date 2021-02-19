Advertisement

Give BIG Green Bay raises more than $2 million in 24 hours

The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and the Packers, have teamed up once again this year...
The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and the Packers, have teamed up once again this year for the event, matching money you give.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Give BIG Green Bay raised over $2 million in 24 hours.

The final total for the 2021 fundraiser is $2,082,665. The money goes to 45 nonprofits in Brown County.

“In the past year, our nonprofits have faced new and greater demands in the midst of so many uncertainties, and they have worked incredibly hard to continue to serve the community’s needs,” said Amber Paluch, Greater Green Bay Community Foundation Vice President of Community Engagement. “What an amazing show of support for the community to rally around them and continue to provide resources for their critical work.”

Give BIG Green Bay started in 2018. Since then, the fundraiser has raised $5.5 million, according to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

In 2021, 4,854 unique donors made more than 8,500 gifts. That’s an 82 percent increase from 2020.

There were donors from 45 states and three countries.

The Green Bay Packers foundation donated $250,000 in matching funds. Donors and community partners ponied up for $100,000 in matching funds.

The fundraiser was held from noon Feb. 16 to noon Feb. 17.

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.givebiggreenbay.org/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeland Care Inc. is one of five Managed Care Organizations in the state of Wisconsin.
Residents of NE Wisconsin long-term care facilities face evictions due to proposed Medicaid cuts
Jeremey Berry is charged with repeated acts of sexual assault of a child in Brown County
Man charged with sexually assaulting girlfriend’s daughter
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 vaccinations set daily record as average of new cases falls to lowest since July
Kevin Rompa is retiring after 32 years at WBAY.
After 32 years, Kevin Rompa to retire from WBAY
Former coworkers of James Prokopovitz testify in third day of trial
Missing woman murder trial delayed after judge breaks ankle

Latest News

February 19 Birthday Club
February 19 Birthday Club
February 18 Birthday Club
February 18 Birthday Club
Snowmaking on Ariens Hill in the Packers Titletown District (WBAY photo)
February 18 is free tubing day at Titletown
Green Bay city leaders are working on a government agreement with the Oneida Nation for...
Green Bay City leaders work on governmental agreement with Oneida Nation