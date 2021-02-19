Advertisement

Evers signs COVID-19 vaccination bill during UW Oshkosh site tour

By WBAY news staff and Emily Matesic
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers and UW System President Tommy Thompson toured a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UW-Oshkosh Friday.

The UWO clinic is in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health and the Winnebago County Public Health Department. It is located at the Culver Family Welcome Center, 625 Pearl Ave.

MORE INFORMATION ON UWO CLINIC: https://uwosh.edu/titans-return/vaccination/

During the visit, Evers signed a bill allowing pharmacy technicians and students to administer COVID-19 vaccines under certain circumstances.

“While we work to get shots in arms as soon as we have supply available, we also want to make sure we’re maximizing our capacity by expanding the number of people who can administer those doses once we have them,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting vaccine doses to folks across our state continues to be our top priority so we can recover and bounce back from this pandemic.”

Under the act, pharmacy techs and students will be able to administer vaccines under these conditions:

• The person has completed at least two hours in a course of study and training, approved by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education or the board, in hands-on injection technique and the recognition and treatment of emergency reactions to vaccines;

• The person acts under the direct supervision of a pharmacist who has completed a course in study on topics relating to vaccination;

• The person holds a current certification in basic life support or cardiopulmonary resuscitation; and

• The person holds a certified pharmacy technician certification from either the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board or the National Healthcareer Association.

