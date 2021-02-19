Boldt designs modular COVID-19 vaccine clinic

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Boldt Company out of Appleton unveiled a new module system designed to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations.

Boldt calls its design the VaxMod. It’s designed as a hub for a drive-through vaccine clinic that will allow staff to administer up to 104 vaccines an hour as people stay in their vehicles. Designers say that’s 39 percent more vaccines per hour with 7 percent fewer staff compared to the CDC model clinic. It can be used for walk-in clinics, too, handling up to 35 people an hour that way.

The construction company designed the VaxMod with input from health care professionals and says the modular clinic can be used long after the pandemic, too.

“There’s also a growing need in telemedicine. And in telemedicine there is also a growing need for laboratory samples -- places that you can go in and provide, you know, blood samples, or urine samples, or specimen, whatever they need to collect in order to assist in telemedicine. So we’re just beginning to scratch the surface on what these units can actually be used for,” The Boldt Company president and chief operating officer Dave Kievet said.

Boldt aims to put the VaxMod into production by April at the earliest.

Last year, Boldt designed modular units which could be used for infection control and intensive care (see related story). We reported in January the company said it was seeing interest in units that could be used for vaccinations as well.

