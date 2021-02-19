Battle on Bago begins, thousands participating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Anglers set out early Friday morning to take part in the fourteenth Battle on Bago winter tournament.

Thousands registered for the event.

“It’s a good time. There’s a lot of people out there, our tent is set up in the middle right at the reef. There’s probably a hundred people in every direction,” said Teddy Krus, one of the participants.

Some, like Krus, are still waiting for their big catch.

“We’ve seen a couple fish on the flashers and everything but we haven’t gotten to pull anything up,” said Krus.

But organizers say the weigh-ins and prizes aren’t the real reason the tournament anyway.

“We’ve given almost $2 million away to over 30 non-profit charities. We have partners here from non-profit charities that help us and other fishing clubs that help us. It’s a huge, big partnership that we’ve built over the years and it’s a lot of fun,” said Todd Reuss, a member on the Battle of Bago board of directors.

This year, Reuss says some adjustments have been made for those who’d like to be extra cautious during the pandemic.

“We got two weigh-in sites,” said Reuss. “We’ve got one here at the tent, we’ve got another at Winneconne at Critter’s Wolf River Sports, and so that’s hopefully going to mitigate and be able to separate people if they’re not feeling comfortable to come down here.”

Weigh-ins are also streamed on their Facebook page for those who’d like to watch from home.

Reuss says their tent at Menominee Park is large enough to give people space if they do decide to hang out for fish fries and other events throughout the tournament.

But regardless of how much people want to participate, Ruess just hopes they have fun.

“This is one of the great things about being outside is it is something that’s a little safer that people are open for and it is a way to get outside and get some fresh air,” said Reuss.

“It’s a good time outdoors, feels safe, everyone’s happy to be here,” said Krus. “It’s Battle on Bago, so you know you’ve got people from all over. It’s cool. You get to meet new people every single time. Definitely a blast.”

