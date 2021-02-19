Barlow director expresses excitement over rover landing on Mars

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The landing Thursday of the Perseverance rover is a huge deal for the scientific community and astronomy buffs, too, as we wait to see what we will learn in the coming months, including signs of life on Mars.

Now that the rover is on the ground safety intact, Alan Peche of the Barlow Planetarium is ready to see what unfolds as the most advanced robot ever to set foot, or wheel, on Mars begins to do its work.

“This is hard. Traveling, timing everything, even the simple thing of just getting to Mars there is only an opportunity every two years to do a mission like this,” said Peche.

The Perseverance landed on an ancient dried up lake, called Jezero. That’s where the first images were sent back from the 23 cameras on board.

To power everything, a radioisotope thermoelectric generator is used -- turning the heat from decaying radioactive metal into energy.

“It is a great stable electricity source that will provide power for up to a decade,” Peche explained, “and it doesn’t have to worry about weather, it doesn’t have to worry about cloud cover or whatever is going on.”

Now the focus will be on collecting samples, and eventually another lander could be sent to Mars to send those samples back.

“That other lander will have the ability to blast those samples off of Mars and return them to Earth for analysis. It will be the first time we will have parts of another planet in an Earth lab to do the analysis,” he said.

Those samples could also help determine whether life ever existed.

Perseverance’s mission is scheduled to last two years, but previous rovers have lasted longer.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.